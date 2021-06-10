A children’s indoor play centre has been voted best play centre of the year in a prestigious awards programme.

Imagination Town, based in Grantham’s Springfield Business Park, scooped the accolade at the the Central England awards, which recognise small and medium-sized businesses that have proven to be the best in their market over the past 12 months.

Tatenda Chipunza, owner of Imagination Town with wife Amy, was delighted to have received the award.

Imagination Town. (47941911)

He said: “We were voted the best by the judges based on the excellent feedback that we have received from all the people who had visited imagination Town and how our place helped their little ones become more confident and encourage their imagination.

“It was also based on how clean and how well engaged and welcoming our staff members are. They also praised us for looking at what was missing around our area for younger children and going ahead and implementing an idea and executing it very well.”

Imagination Town opened at Springfield Business Park, off Springfield Road, Grantham, for children aged from one to seven, in July 2019.

Tatenda Chipunza, Amy Chipunza, Navarna Ashton, Claire Wright and Grace Museve. (14512487)

The award marks an exciting new chapter for the play centre as Tatenda and Amy start to look ahead after a difficult year brought about by the pandemic.

They have started hosting disco nights for youngsters up to seven years old and another disco for children between eight and 10 years old.

Tatenda added: “We have received a fantastic response and a lot of interest. Little ones are able to enjoy all the lights and music.”

For more information go to www.imaginationtown.co.uk or visit their Facebook page.