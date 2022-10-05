A planning application for up to 400 homes will require an environmental impact assessment.

David Lock Associates Limited requested South Kesteven District Council's opinion on whether an environmental impact assessment (EIA) would be needed for plans to build up to 400 homes on Rectory Farm in Grantham.

The proposed site, to the north west of Grantham, is about 26 hectares (65 acres) in size and forms Phase 2 of the north west quadrant of the South Kesteven Local Plan.

The A52 junction to get on the A1 southbound. Image via Google Streetview (49670901)

However, the applicant would only seek to develop around half of the site.

Authorities including Network Rail, Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust and the Environment Agency were invited to give their views on the application.

Highways England responded, saying that regardless of whether an EIA was needed, a full transport assessment would be expected when the final planning application is submitted, including consideration for the nearby stretches of the A1 and A52 and the junction where the two roads meet.

The response said: "A description of the existing highway and transport characteristics in the immediate area. With respect of the strategic road network this should include the A1 and A52 trunk roads, in particular the A1/A52 junction.

"Analysis should include a review of information on collisions in the last five years."

SKDC's planning department concluded that the application would need to be accompanied with an EIA, as "by virtue of its size, scale, location and cumulative impacts" it is "likely" that the development would "result in significant environmental effects both during the construction phase and the occupation/operational phase".