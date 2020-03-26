The importance of defibrillators as life-saving machines was highlighted again at the weekend while more of the machines are being made available in the town centre.

On Saturday morning, the defibrillator installed outside the George shopping centre in Westgate was used for the third time. An elderly woman collapsed at Asda and the machine was taken to her.

The machine was installed by the Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven in October.

The defibrillator that is now positioned outside the customer service centre at South Kesteven District Council in Grantham. (32435830)

Mike Charity, of the club, told members: “I would like toinform you all that once again our defibrillator has been brought into use. Apparently around 9am on Saturday morning it was used on an elderly lady.

“It is only two weeks since it was last deployed, but unfortunately the young man died the following week.”

The Westgate defibrillator was used when Darren Maguire, 34, was the alleged victim of an assault near the King’s Arms pub.

Since it was installed last October it has been deployed five times and used on three occasions,.

Mr Charity added: “This shows just how needed it was and the location chosen was ideal. The club should be very pleased with this community lifeline.”

Meanwhile a defibrillator previously installed inside the customer services area of the district council offices in St Peter’s Hill has been moved outside so that it can be used by the public out of hours.

The move by South Kesteven District Council is part of a package it announced in January to pay for six defibrillators to be installed in the town centre and move two out of the customer services centre and the Guildhall.

Grantham district councillor Charmaine Morgan, who has been working with the council to installmore machines in the town centre, said: “ It’s really good that we are moving forwardwith this.”

