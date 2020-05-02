Important law has been brought in to 'protect the protectors'
Published: 16:45, 02 May 2020
Column by Grantham district and county councillor Ray Wootten
The Covid-19 emergency has brought out the best in our communities with citizens and organisations alike, prepared to go that extra mile to protect the NHS and other front line services.
The sacrifice and loss of frontline workers, particularly within the NHS, brings home the heartbreaking reality of what a caring society we are, where duty becomes before one's own safety.
