The Mayor has called for a collection of historical documents to be kept together amid discussions over a possible move for the town library.

Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Graham Jeal and the newly-elected chairman of the Grantham Civic Society, Dr John Manterfield, visited the local studies collection at the Grantham Library yesterday (Monday).

The collection, that has been collated over decades, includes over 4,000 items on local Grantham history, pictures, photographs, civic records, maps and the earliest newspapers from Grantham.

With the lease on the library's current location in Isaac Newton Shopping Centre up towards the end of the year, Lincolnshire County Council confirmed that options were being explored for the potential relocation of the library

Dr Manterfield said: "This is an important and unique record of our town that has been diligently maintained by the library for many many years.

"To get people interested in studying local history it is important that this valuable collection remains as local and as accessible as possible. As a collection, it is greater than the sum of its parts."

Dr Manterfield and Coun Jeal viewed the Newton collection, the war time photographic archive which is considered one of the most important in the country, and issue one of the Grantham Journal from 1854.

Coun Jeal said: "I lost myself in the information that is in this archive. It is a fascinating written and pictorial history of Grantham.

The first edition of the Grantham Journal from 1854. (63369005)

"Whilst I am aware that there are discussions on the future of the Grantham Library - I speak on behalf of all of the Charter Trustees when I say how important we feel that this collection remains together and available to view in Grantham."