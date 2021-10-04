Home   News   Article

Drone picture gives impressive aerial view of Grantham

By Graham Newton
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 15:20, 04 October 2021
 | Updated: 15:21, 04 October 2021

A Journal reader has sent in a drone picture of Grantham which gives an impressive view of the town.

Paul Clark took the picture on Friday, October 1.

The photograph shows the tall building in the foreground which was where Bairds Malt operated for decades before closing down its operation there earlier this year.

The picture taken from a drone over Grantham by Paul Clark on October 1 2021 (51902396)
In the background, the other tall building is the steeple of St Wulfram's Church.

