Works to replace the worn out carriageway on the A607 Carlton Scroop, between Normanton on Cliff and Hough Lane , are set to continue until October 31.

Due to recent wet weather, the road reconstruction works to the A607 Carlton Scroop Heath are now expected to be complete on the morning of Saturday 31 October (subject to suitable weather).

As a result, night-time road closures will remain in place between Normanton on Cliff and Hough Lane from 7pm to 6am throughout the week commencing October 26.

The diversion route for drivers to avoid the improvements to the A607 (40428848)

The diversion route will be via the A607 to Leadenham / C308 to Leadenham by-pass / A17 to Holdingham roundabout / A15 to Quarrington roundabout / A153 to Honington / A607 to Carlton Scroop, and vice versa.

For up-to-date information about this and other roadworks, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks .