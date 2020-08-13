Works to replace the worn out carriageway on the A607 Carlton Scroop, between Normanton on Cliff and Hough Lane, will start on Monday September 21.

The total programme of works is expected to last for five weeks, subject to suitable weather.

As part of the works, a full night-time road closure will be in place throughout the duration of the project from 7pm to 6am, Monday to Friday.

The diversion route for drivers to avoid the improvements to the A607 (40428848)

The diversion route for the closure will be via the A607 to Leadenham / C308 to Leadenham by-pass / A17 to Holdingham roundabout / A15 to Quarrington roundabout / A153 to Honington / A607 to Carlton Scroop, and vice versa.

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: "As part of these works, we'll be resurfacing a stretch of the A607 near Carlton Scroop to replace road surface that's nearing the end of its serviceable life.

"We'll be doing everything we can to minimise disruption throughout the five-week project, including maintaining access for residents and emergency services throughout the works.

"I want to thank everyone in advance for their patience during the works. The A607 is an important road, and these improvements will ensure remains safe and continues to operate smoothly for years to come."

For up-to-date information about this and other roadworks, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.

