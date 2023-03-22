A parish council has acquired land that will be used as a picnic area.

The land on Station Road, Barkston, was previously owned by Lincolnshire County Council, but Barkston and Syston Parish Council took over ownership a year ago.

When the parish council got the land, they set out to improve the "derelict" site and turn it into a place that would "benefit the community", said Malcolm Hall, clerk for the parish council.

Barkston and Syston Parish Council acquired the land over a year ago. Photo: Malcolm Hall (63137574)

The project is near completion and the official unveiling of the picnic area will be on April 21.

Malcolm added: "The area will benefit the community by bringing people to Barkston and Syston, where there are facilities for eating.

The land which will be used as a picnic area in Barkston will 'benefit the community'. (63137571)

"It also provides a base for short walks in the area and of course fishing, subject to appropriate memberships and licences."

The parish council will also install an information board with details of the two villages and the surrounding area.

The land which will be used as a picnic area in Barkston will 'benefit the community'. (63137568)

This board has been created by Grantham College students studying graphic design.

The land which will be used as a picnic area in Barkston will 'benefit the community'. (63137565)

The site was previously unused and was full of "craters or at best very large pot holes", added Malcolm.