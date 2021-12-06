A village school has emerged from a ‘dark cloud’ after earning a good school Ofsted rating from its latest inspection.

Corby Glen Community Primary School was given a 'requires improvement' status by inspectors in December 2017, a rating which hung over the school for four years while follow-up inspections were delayed by the pandemic.

“A lot of hard work has taken place over the last few years, but it's been a waiting game,” said headteacher Natalie Woodcock who joined the school in September.