Corby Glen Community Primary School rated 'good' by Ofsted four years after 'requires improvement' status

By Chris Harby
Published: 12:00, 06 December 2021
 | Updated: 12:13, 06 December 2021

A village school has emerged from a ‘dark cloud’ after earning a good school Ofsted rating from its latest inspection.

Corby Glen Community Primary School was given a 'requires improvement' status by inspectors in December 2017, a rating which hung over the school for four years while follow-up inspections were delayed by the pandemic.

“A lot of hard work has taken place over the last few years, but it's been a waiting game,” said headteacher Natalie Woodcock who joined the school in September.

