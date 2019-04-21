In pictures: Grantham park busy with Easter egg hunters and duck racers

Soaring temperatures brought families out to Wyndham Park yesterday (Saturday), for the annual Easter egg hunt and duck race.

The Grantham park was bathed in sunshine and filled with people.

The Wyndham Park Forum reported a surge in numbers taking part in the egg hunt this year.

Meanwhile, the Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven held a successful duck race along the River Witham, from the Redcross Street bridge to the White Bridge.

Here's a selection of photos, by Journal photographer Toby Roberts.