In pictures: Grantham park busy with Easter egg hunters and duck racers
Soaring temperatures brought families out to Wyndham Park yesterday (Saturday), for the annual Easter egg hunt and duck race.
The Grantham park was bathed in sunshine and filled with people.
The Wyndham Park Forum reported a surge in numbers taking part in the egg hunt this year.
Gallery1
Meanwhile, the Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven held a successful duck race along the River Witham, from the Redcross Street bridge to the White Bridge.
Here's a selection of photos, by Journal photographer Toby Roberts.
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.