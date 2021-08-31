Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Queues on A1 between Colsterworth and South Witham following incident

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 16:18, 31 August 2021
 | Updated: 16:21, 31 August 2021

Drivers are facing delays following an incident on the A1.

Traffic is slow on the A1 southbound after the South Witham and Thistleton turn off with queues stretching back to Colsterworth.

Sensors are indicating a possible incident which is affecting traffic between Grantham and Stamford.

A1 at Colsterworth stock image
A1 at Colsterworth stock image

Drivers are facing delays of 20 minutes as traffic travels at an average speed of 10mph.

Accidents Grantham Maddy Baillie
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE