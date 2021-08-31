Drivers are facing delays following an incident on the A1.

Traffic is slow on the A1 southbound after the South Witham and Thistleton turn off with queues stretching back to Colsterworth.

Sensors are indicating a possible incident which is affecting traffic between Grantham and Stamford.

A1 at Colsterworth stock image

Drivers are facing delays of 20 minutes as traffic travels at an average speed of 10mph.