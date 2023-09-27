A charity night has “sadly” been cancelled due to not enough tickets being sold.

The Grantham Independent Group were due to host a charity night on Saturday, September 30, at the Grantham Railway Club.

However, this has been cancelled due to “poor ticket sales”, however the raffle is still going ahead to raise money for the charities.

Grantham Independents are from left, back row, Tim Harrison, Steven Cunnington, Phil Gadd, Elvis Stooke and Ian Selby. Front, from left, are Chris Noon and Paul Stokes.

The night was going to raise money for the BHive Community Hub and Freya’s Fight 4 Sight.

Coun Harrison said: “Sadly we have had to cancel the event due to poor ticket sales.

“This is most likely due to the fact there are quite a few other events on that day.

“The upside to this is that local people donated lots of gifts to be raffled.

“Claire Armstrong donated a night at her B&B Bowtree, Debbie Rogers of the Boutique donated a £25 voucher, Steve Billinghurst donated a sports massage therapy, Bruce Wells donated a selection of wines and Councillor Stokes donated two Tickets to see 10CC, plus he put his £90 ticket money straight into the kitty.

“Councillor Noon donated his ticket money into the fund too.

“The leader of the council [Councillor Richard Cleaver] donated a bottle of Moët Champagne for the raffle and Councillor Cunnington has given two nights stay at the awesome Dracups Cottage from November 17 to 18.

“A stunning quirky cottage that has to be seen to be believed.

“Hopefully these will be able to generate a substantial amount of funds for both charities.”

Raffle tickets cost £5 each.

These can be purchased directly from any of the Grantham Independent councillors or from Coun Harrison at Autocabs Taxi office, in Market Place.