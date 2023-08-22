A ‘unique’ bushcraft school is set to run at Belvoir Castle.

On September 3, The Place Independent School, in Bottesford, will be running a Bush Craft School at the Engine Yard, Belvoir Castle’s retail shopping village.

The sessions will provide children and their families with the tools to survive in the wild, from learning how to build fires and dens, to joining a woodland safari and making tools from nature.

The Place Independent School will be holding monthly sessions at Belvoir Castle.

Danny Smith, outdoor education lead at The Place, said: “We are delighted to be using the Belvoir estate to run our Bush Craft sessions for children at The Place.

“Outdoor learning has so many fantastic benefits for children, from improving their development and mental wellbeing, to helping build their understanding of the world around them, so it’s brilliant to be delivering this type of learning in such a beautiful and historic place.”

The experience will be held once a month and the public can book a session for free.

The Place Independent School will be holding monthly sessions at Belvoir Castle.

The first session will run as a taster, with unlimited places available and booking is not required.

Bookings after the first session are on a first come first served basis.

Emma Manners, the Duchess of Rutland and CEO of Belvoir Castle, said: “It has been wonderful to learn about the fantastic work of The Place Independent School, and the invaluable support they provide to so many children with additional needs.

“We are so pleased to be supporting the school in its vital work, and I look forward to seeing the sessions in action.”

The Place Independent School offers bespoke education and support for children with complex trauma, mental health, behaviour, and attachment needs.

The school will also be at the Engine Yard once a month to offer advice to parents, carers and families who may need support on a wider range of issues.

This will include advice on children's eating, sleeping, behaviour, routines, schooling, ADHD, Autism and more.

The Wellbeing Clinics will run on September 16, October 21, November 18 and December 16, on a drop in basis.

To book a place on the sessions, email Daniel Smith at daniels@theplaceindependentschool.co.uk.

The sessions after the taster session will be held on October 7, November 4, and December 2.