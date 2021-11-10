A family-run bath bomb business that began as an online store opened a shop over the weekend in the town centre.

Fizzy Creations, now based in 37-39 Watergate, started out as an online business selling pampering products before branching out into a stall on Newark Market and selling at craft fairs.

Husband and wife owners, Andy and Beverly Webb, opened their new shop on Saturday where Winnie's Boutique formerly was and said that they had "quite a good day".

Fizzy Creations opened on Saturday selling bath bombs and other scented products. (52977371)

Beverly said: "We’ve had quite a lot of people coming in and saying how nice it looks. Even Sunday wasn’t bad."

Fizzy Creations sells a wide range of bath bombs, toiletries and incense sticks, with plenty of scents to choose from.

She added: "The best of it was that the people coming in were passers by and not our usual customers [from online]".

The couple said that their daughter, Kirstie Charnock, had been "a big help" in getting the shop ready for Saturday and helped design the front and layout of the shop.

To find out more, visit: www.fizzycreations.com

