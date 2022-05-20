An independent veterinary practice has invested £22,000 in new surgery equipment and received a gold accreditation.

Belvoir Vets, opened by Cees Bennet and Gemma Newbold in October 2021, has invested in new equipment to perform laparoscopic (keyhole) surgery. It is the only practice within the Grantham area offering this service.

The equipment, mostly used for neutering female dogs to begin with, significantly reduces post operative pain for animals, due to the kinder surgical technique, and provides less complications following operation.

Cees Bennet and Gemma Newbold. Credit: Veterinary Business Journal (VBJ) (56792875)

It also causes shorter surgical times, resulting in safer anaesthetics.

Cees said: "We are the only practice within the Grantham area offering this so it will be a real boost for local dog owners."

Other advantages of the surgery include a quicker return to exercise for dogs after the procedure, only three days instead of 10, and improved visualisation for the surgeon within the abdomen.

Belvoir Vets has invested in new equipment to perform laparoscopic (keyhole) surgery. Credit: Credit: Veterinary Business Journal (VBJ) (56792869)

Cees continued: "Like in human medicine more and more procedures are being done laparoscopically and we are proud to be the only veterinary practice in the Grantham area able to offer this improved approach to spaying dogs over 8kg.

"This non invasive surgical technique can also be used to remove retained testicles, for gastropexy at spaying, biopsy of abdomen organs and other Keyhole assisted techniques."

As a separate first for the Grantham business, Belvoir Vets is the first practice in the local area to gain Gold accreditation as a cat friendly clinic from the IFSM (the veterinary division of the charity International Cat Care).

Cees said: "We designed the practice to be cat friendly and, after some hard work by our super nurse Lucy Briggs, we have just been awarded the highest level of accreditation by the IFSM for a cat friendly clinic.

"The IFSM Cat Friendly Clinic accreditation is an internationally recognised award. It means we have met criteria to minimise stress to your cat in our clinic.

"This includes a separate cat waiting area, stress free handling in the consult rooms with room to wander and explore, an upstairs, quiet ward away from dogs, the ability to keep inpatients in overnight and a team that focuses on handling cats in a way to make their visit to us as stress free as it can be."

Belvoir Vets is located just off Barrowby Road, next to the Miller and Carter Steakhouse. You can find out more by visiting: https://belvoirvets.co.uk/