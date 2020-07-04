With pubs, restaurants and hair salons opening their doors today [Saturday], other local businesses remain closed.

The announced list of business types allowed to reopen today did not include soft play centres or bowling alleys, creating a lengthened period of uncertainty for local business owners who remain closed indefinitely.

Although no concrete date for the reopening of gyms has been confirmed, safety precautions are being implemented by some Grantham gyms for when that day arrives.