Home   News   Article

Grantham indoor play areas face difficult period with no confirmed reopening date

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 14:00, 04 July 2020

With pubs, restaurants and hair salons opening their doors today [Saturday], other local businesses remain closed.

The announced list of business types allowed to reopen today did not include soft play centres or bowling alleys, creating a lengthened period of uncertainty for local business owners who remain closed indefinitely.

Although no concrete date for the reopening of gyms has been confirmed, safety precautions are being implemented by some Grantham gyms for when that day arrives.

Read more
BusinessCoronavirusGrantham

More by this author

Matthew Taylor
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE