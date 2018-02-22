“Indoor sporting events” and longer hours sought at Grantham night clubs

Two Grantham nightclubs have asked South Kesteven District Council if they can stay open for longer and stage “indoor sporting events.”

The venues are the Revolution Bar and restaurant at 11 Market Place and Gravity at 8 Market Place.

The premises license variations will come before SKDC’s Alcohol, Entertainment & Late Night Refreshment Committee next Friday.

A report prepared for the March 2 meeting says Revolution asked to extend the hours it can sell alcohol from the existing time of 10am to 3am, to a new time of 10am to 4am for everyday, Monday to Sunday inclusive.

The bar also sought to extend the time for providing plays, dance, live and recorded music for an extra hour from the current 10am to 3.30am to a new time of 10am to 4.30am, again Monday to Sunday inclusive.

They also requested an addition to the premises licence “for the provision of indoor sporting events” between 10am and 4.30am everyday, Monday to Sunday inclusive.

What kind of activity this might involve was not given in the report, but it did not include boxing or wrestling.

A further hour’s extension is also sought for late night refreshment from 11pm to 3.30am for everyday. Monday to Sunday includive, to a new time of 11pm to 4.30am everyday. Monday to Sunday inclusive.

Non-standard times for Christmas would be amended to allow a further hour’s opening at Christmas and New Year, from 5am to 6am.

After talking with Lincolnshire Police, the bar agreed to amend its application to withdraw the extended licensable hours on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Therefore, police agreed a hearing before council is not necessary, though it is up to the SKDC committee to determine this.

Gravity made an identical application application, with the same hours and the “provision of indoor sporting events”, which again did not include boxing of wrestling.

After consultation with Lincolnshire police, the same compromise was agreed with Lincolnshire Police.

The report to Friday’s meeting asks the committee whether they agree with the police that a hearing is not necessary in both cases.

The Journal attempted to contact both Revolution and Gravity for comment.