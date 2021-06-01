A Grantham takeaway that delivers desserts to your door has been shortlisted as a regional finalist in this year's British Takeaway Awards.

Indulgence Delivered, based in Hornsby Road, delivers a wide range of desserts, waffles and milkshakes.

The business has been shortlisted as one of five in the region together with Chris's Fish N Chips in Barwell, Chocalatte in Loughborough, Cookie Crumble Desserts in Sileby and Rikshaw - Urban Indian Kitchen in Nottingham.

Grantham business Indulgence Delivered is a regional finalist in British Takeaway Awards. (47782252)

The takeaways were selected and voted for by local residents and the finalists not only have the chance to win the best takeaway in their region but also the coveted ‘Best Takeaway in Britain’ award and a cash prize of £5,000.

The business announced on its Facebook page: "We are sooooo proud to have got to the finals! Nice little black tie event in London for the finals!"

The awards are run in association with JustEat. Andrew Kenny, managing director of Just Eat said: “Celebrating the fantastic local takeaways across the UK is particularly important this year after many turned to their local restaurants for a lift throughout the lockdowns. The UK has been voting in force to give back to their local takeaway heroes and we can’t wait to honour the winners at the awards ceremony in September."