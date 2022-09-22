The Little Gonerby Infant School is embarking on an exciting future as plans have been approved for it to become a primary school, a move which will also affect two other schools.

By September 2026, children from reception up to year six will be able to attend the Sandon Road school.

These plans have been approved following a previous consultation which the Journal reported on in May, which also concerned adjusting the admission ages at the National Junior School and Harrowby Infant School.