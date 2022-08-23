A school has submitted plans to create a new staff car park.

Harrowby Infant School wants a car park for seven cars to be created between the main entrance access path and the tarmaced vehicle access.

The current staff car park at the back of the building, located on New Beacon Road, will be used for other purposes.

(58790274)

The existing trees at the front of the building will remain.

There will be an extension to the existing planting alongside the main path to the entrance of the school to create a one metre planting bed which will include shrubs and perennials to keep vehicles and pedestrians separate.

Each parking bay will be angled, and these will have a small area of planting between the bays and railings at the front of the school.