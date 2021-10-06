South Kesteven has seen a sharp rise in coronavirus cases this week.

The district's seven-day infection rate stands at 480 per every 100,000 people compared with 206 a fortnight ago. Nationally, the seven-day infection rate is 344.

In the past week, 677 cases have been confirmed in South Kesteven bringing the total to 14,003 people who have tested positive throughout the pandemic.

Covid-19

The number of people who have died within 28 days of a positive test remains at 286.

The seven-day infection rate stands at 363 per every 100,000 people, according to figures released by Public Health England on Wednesday.

A total of 3,426 confirmed cases have been recorded throughout the pandemic, which equates to nine per cent of the county's population.

No new deaths have been recorded in the county, with the total remaining at 66.

According to statistics, 89.8 per cent of the country's population aged 16 and over has received their first covid vaccination with 82.5 having had their second jab.