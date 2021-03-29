South Kesteven's seven-day infection rate is almost double the national average.

In the past three weeks, the seven-day infection rate in South Kesteven has gradually increased, rising from 59 cases per every 100,000 people on March 1 to 107.4 today (March 29).

This is compared with the current national seven-day infection rate of 56.4.

A further 168 positive Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the district in the past week, and one more person has died from the virus.

A total of 265 deaths from the virus have been recorded in the district since the pandemic began and there have been a total of 7,311 cases of Covid-19.