The Covid infection rate in South Kesteven continues to come down and is now the lowest among all districts in Lincolnshire.

The rate in South Kesteven up to April 29 was 15.4 per 100,000 people. Boston has the worst rate in Lincolnshire with 44.2 per 100,000 people. The average rate in England is 24.5.

April has seen 1,633 Covid-19 cases for the entire month in Greater Lincolnshire — down 63 per cent on March’s figure of 4,493.

Infection rates in South Kesteven are still coming down. (46730258)

The county’s death rate has also sharply plummeted from 100 in March to 14 this month — a drop of 86 per cent.

So far this week, there have been 266 coronavirus cases in Greater Lincolnshire and one Covid-related death – compared to 251 cases and five the previous week.

The government’s Covid-19 dashboard on Friday recorded 37 new cases in Lincolnshire.

NHS England reported no hospital deaths this week so far, the 12th day in a row.

Hospitals in April reported a total of seven deaths — a 90.79 per cent fall on the 76 reported in March.

On Friday, national cases increased by 2,381 to 4,416,623, while deaths rose by 15 to 127,517.