Infection rate in South Kesteven remains the worst in Lincolnshire but is falling

The Covid infection rate in South Kesteven remains the highest among all the districts of Lincolnshire, but the rate is falling.

On Friday, the rate of infection in the district was 332.1 per 100,000 people.

On Friday, a total of 157 deaths was confirmed in South Kesteven since the pandemic began, an increase of five deaths in 48 hours. There have been a total of 5,095 cases in the district, an increase of 134 cases in 48 hours.

South Kesteven remains the worst affected area for infections in Lincolnshire. (43981524)

NHS England reported five hospital deaths in a day at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust and one at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals. Some 48 hospital deaths have been recorded this week, compared to 36 last week in Greater Lincolnshire.

There have been 1,670 new coronavirus cases and 71 COVID-related deaths in Greater Lincolnshire in this week – a decrease compared to 2,239 cases and 82 deaths last week.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 309 new cases on Friday in Lincolnshire. Cases have now surpassed 30,000 since the pandemic started.

On Friday, 11 deaths were registered in Lincolnshire. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.

On Friday, national cases increased by 55,761 to 3,316,019, while deaths rose by 1,280 to 87,295.

Almost 800 COVID rapid tests have been carried out at Sincil Bank stadium in Lincoln in the first three days, and 15 positives have been detected by the temporary centre — more than local health bosses expected so far.

Up to Thursday evening, 768 tests had been carried out on asymptomatic people and the positivity rate for the first three days was around two per cent. Health bosses were expecting between 0.5-1 per centby the end of the initial two-week cycle. Rapid testing will also be carried in Boston from Monday.

This week saw almost 40 per cent of positive test samples in Greater Lincolnshire containing the more contagious variant of COVID-19 compared to the last week of 2020.

Lincolnshire County Council confirmed 36 per cent of tests contained the mutated virus.

Around 17 per cent of children are attending school in Lincolnshire for face-to-face lessons this week due to the COVID-19 disruption and national lockdown restrictions, council bosses revealed.

The third lockdown has delayed children going back to school after the Christmas holidays, only permitting vulnerable children and those of key workers to attend. All other children have to learn remotely until February half term.

Vaccinations have also been taking place in Greater Lincolnshire, here’s the latest list of them in your area and the areas without a centre.

John Coupland Hospital in Gainsborough will make local history this weekend as it becomes the first place to administer a COVID-19 vaccination in West Lindsey, and a new centre is opening in Boston too.

Health bosses in Lincolnshire warned that if people do not stick by the rules, the national lockdown could lasts months — “or even longer”.

The government is due to review the national restrictions after the February half-term, however, numbers continue to spike across England.

In national news on Friday, one of two coronavirus variants thought to have emerged in Brazil has been detected in the UK, says a leading scientist advising the government.

The variant is distinct from those which emerged in Kent, in the UK, and in South Africa, but shares some key mutations. However, virologist Professor Wendy Barclay has clarified it is not the more infectious “variant of concern”.

Researchers at Cambridge University estimate that up to 36 per cent of Londoners may already have had the virus as the city passes its peak and R (infection rate number) falls.

The coronavirus R number in the UK has remained largely unchanged as SAGE estimated it is now between 1.2 and 1.3. This means for every 10 people who are infected with COVID-19, they will infect between 12 and 13 others. Last week it was estimated that the R number was 1 to 1.4.

Local infection rates are down in every district except North East Lincolnshire which has seen a small rise since Wednesday. South Holland has remained the same at 289.4 per 100,000 people since Wednesday.