Infection rates are still coming down in South Kesteven

There have been 114 new coronavirus cases in Lincolnshire in the past 24 hours and three deaths in hospitals run by United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust, but infection rates are still coming down.

Cases in South Kesteven have risen by 64 since Friday to 6,514 and there have been four more deaths confirmed in the district since then, taking the total to 237.

South Kesteven's infection rate is 137.6 per 100,000 people with South Holland and Boston the districts recording higher rates. The South Kesteven rate has decreased this month from a rate of 264 per 100,000 up to February 3.

The infection rate in South Kesteven has been coming down this month. (44425551)

National cases increased by 9,765 to 4,047,843 in the past 24 hours. This is the first time the number has been under 10,000 since October. Deaths rose by 230 to 117,396. This comes as 15.3 million received their first COVID vaccine dose.

Lincoln MP Karl McCartney is one of 63 MPs to demand that lockdown restrictions are ended by May due to “harms that have been perpetrated”.

Mr McCartney is the only Lincolnshire MP along with 62 other Conservative MPs to sign a letter in the COVID Recovery Group (CRG) which outlines a list of demands that include an end to the current lockdown and no more after.

In national news, the first travellers required to stay at quarantine hotels have started arriving at Heathrow Airport amid new government travel measures announced last week.

All British and Irish citizens and UK residents who arrive in England after being in a high-risk COVID country now have to self-isolate in hotels.

The “red list” of 33 countries includes Portugal, Brazil and South Africa.

Boris Johnson said his plan for lifting England’s coronavirus lockdown is for there to be “cautious but irreversible” progress in easing restrictions.

“We’ve got to be very prudent and what we want to see is progress that is cautious but irreversible,” the prime minister said on his plan for easing COVID-19 measures.

People aged 65 to 69 in England are among those being invited to book their COVID-19 jab as the vaccination programme enters a new phase on Monday.

The clinically vulnerable are also being offered the jab as the vaccine rollout is officially expanded beyond the top four priority groups.

A third of social care staff in England have not had the COVID-19 vaccine, the health secretary has said, despite them being among the groups prioritised.

Matt Hancock said it was “very important” for the staff, patients and society that they get the jab.

People whose asthma is under control will not be prioritised for the coronavirus vaccine, the government has confirmed.

Sufferers of the condition will not be on the list ahead of their peers unless they are formally shielding, regularly take steroid tablets or have ever had an emergency hospital admission.