Information panel unveiled at 500-year-old iconic Grantham oak

An information panel was unveiled this week as part of efforts to protect one of Grantham’s most iconic trees.

At a ceremony on Monday, representatives from the Woodland Trust, South Kesteven District Council, Priory Ruskin Academy and Grantham Civic Society joined local residents to celebrate the unveiling under the canopy of the 500-year-old ‘Grantham Oak’ tree on Belton Lane.

The panel will provide information to passers-by about the tree, its history and its surroundings.