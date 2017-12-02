Ingoldsby couple turn on Narnia lights at home for charities

An Ingoldsby couple have covered their house inside and out with Christmas decorations on a Narnia theme, to raise cash for terminal illness charity Marie Curie and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Ian Hage and Kenneth Burton get into the festive spirit every year but this year is different as they are hosting an open house to raise money for charity.

Ian Hage and Kenneth Burton have decorated their Ingoldsby home with a festive Narnia theme.

Ian said: “Each year, we go over the top with our decorations and invite people from the village to our party. This year, after requests, we have opened it up to the general public to raise money for charity.”

Kenneth added: “I love it. It keeps me busy with the decorations starting in October. This year is a Narnia theme – there is the chance to walk through the wardrobe into the winter wonderland and I will be dressing as Mr Tumnus too”.

The couple’s home at Field House, Main Street, is decorated with a large Christmas tree outside and house lights all the way to scenes from Narnia inside, including the White Queen’s chair and snow.

You can visit the house between 6pm and 9pm each night from December 1 to 30 (except Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve).

There will be carol singers in the main room on December 17, from 7.30pm.

In Lincolnshire, there are more than 80 Marie Curie nurses who provide care for more than 2,500 patients a year.

Lauren Alexander, Lincolnshire community fund-raiser for Marie Curie, said: “We are extremely honoured to have been selected as Ian and Kenneth’s charity for their first Christmas open house. I have had a sneak peak at the house and I was blown away! People will not be disappointed by their festive cheer. I look forward to hearing how they get on.”