Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Grantham Inner Wheel Club celebrates Diamond Jubilee year

By Katie Green
-
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 11:08, 17 October 2022
 | Updated: 11:08, 17 October 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

The Grantham Inner Club celebrated its Diamond Jubilee year at its October meeting.

On Monday, October 10, the club's members gathered in front of Belton Park Golf Clubhouse where co-president Pam Metcalf planted a yellow flowering rose bush called Diamond Days to celebrate the club's Diamond Jubilee year.

Later, Pam demonstrated how to wrap a single rose for a presentation gift.

The Inner Wheel club members at the October meeting. (60031452)
The Inner Wheel club members at the October meeting. (60031452)

Club members enjoyed making their own rose presentations, which tied in very well with the planting of the rose bush.

Grantham Human Interest Katie Green
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE