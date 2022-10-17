More news, no ads

The Grantham Inner Club celebrated its Diamond Jubilee year at its October meeting.

On Monday, October 10, the club's members gathered in front of Belton Park Golf Clubhouse where co-president Pam Metcalf planted a yellow flowering rose bush called Diamond Days to celebrate the club's Diamond Jubilee year.

Later, Pam demonstrated how to wrap a single rose for a presentation gift.

The Inner Wheel club members at the October meeting. (60031452)

Club members enjoyed making their own rose presentations, which tied in very well with the planting of the rose bush.