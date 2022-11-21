The Grantham Inner Wheel club donated £500 to help Ukrainians in Grantham.

The club made the donation specifically to the Ukrainian refugees through the Lincolnshire Community Foundation 'Big Lincolnshire Welcome Fund'.

Delia Hearmon, immediate past president of the club, said: "Although we only have 22 members, we are committed to raising funds for causes we consider very worthwhile, and the plight of Ukrainian families fleeing the horrific events in their homeland has touched us deeply."

Past President Delia Hearmon handing the cheque to Claire Edwards of the Lincolnshire Community Foundation; also pictured is Veronica Phillips, Inner Wheel Treasurer. Credit: Rob Hearmon (60800003)

Earlier in the year, the club donated £625 to the Inner Wheel Association of Great Britain and Northern Ireland's International Fund's Ukrainian appeal.

Lincolnshire Community Foundation launched their Ukraine Refugee Appeal earlier this year to help displaced families and individuals from Ukraine living in Greater Lincolnshire.

Claire Edwards from Lincolnshire Community Foundation said: "We’d like to thank Delia and all at Grantham Inner Wheel for their very kind donation.

"This will help numerous people right here in our county with items to help them settle and reacclimatise to their new surroundings.

"Staff and trustees at the community foundation are committed to supporting refugees in the best way possible to help them integrate, create a sense of belonging and ensure their needs are met as they begin a new life here."

The inner wheel club also celebrated a "momentous occasion", as it celebrated its Diamond anniversary.

The club held a Sunday lunch with 65 of its members at Belton Park Golf Club in late October, where it was delighted to welcome presidents and representatives from Grantham Rotary clubs, alongside visitors from nearby clubs and families and friends.

LEFT TO RIGHT: Glenys Robinson (Rotary Club of Grantham) President Elect Les Jones (Rotary Club of Grantham Sunrise) Co-President Ruth Lynsey-Barker (Inner Wheel of Grantham) District 7 Chairman Caroline Morrice (Inner Wheel) (60800066)

Caryll Braunton, a member of the club, said: "Following the formalities, Clive Rudd gave a light-hearted rendition of 60’s songs interspersed with humorous little anecdotes to the delight of the audience.

"It was a happy and successful occasion marked this fantastic milestone in the history of the club.

"We look forward to many more years to come, sharing friendship and helping charities both in this country and abroad.

"In the last 12 months we have raised and given almost two thousand pounds to charity."

Chocolate gifts donated to Grantham foodbank. (60800107)

The club's November meeting saw them invite the three rotary clubs of Grantham, alongside partners and friends to the November meeting at Belton Golf Club.

After their supper, Rotarian Ian Welsh made a presentation and outlined the plans Evansville University has for the development of the Walled Gardens in Harlaxton Manor.

Caryll said: "Evansville University is celebrating 50 years at Harlaxton. Indeed, the future for Evansville, near our town, looks very promising and the amenities should benefit both the university and our local community."

Ninety Chocolate Christmas gifts were also collected from the meeting and taken to Grantham Foodbank.