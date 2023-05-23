A Inner Wheel club has donated knitted blankets to a Grantham care home.

The Inner Wheel Club of Grantham donated the blankets to the residents of Richard House Care Home, in Gorse Road.

Anita Asken, activities coordinator of the care home, said: “We have had a visit from Grantham Inner Wheel’s Pam Metcalf, Linda Burr and Kathleen Holmes.

“They have kindly made and donated these beautiful knitted lap blankets.

“The residents at Richard House will use these a lot and appreciate them so much and they say a big thank you.”