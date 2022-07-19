The Inner Wheel Club of Grantham had its annual changeover on Monday.

The changeover, which took place in the evening on July 11 was held at Belton Park Golf Club.

At the meeting Ruth Barker-Lynsey and Pam Metcalf took office as co-presidents.

Pam said: "It was special and I appreciated the members voting for me, however we struggle to get people who want to be on the committee.

"But, this year we haven’t so that is positive and we hope to have some fun this year and continue the friendships we've built."

The Inner Wheel Club is an international organisation for women that aims to create friendship, service and understanding.

The Grantham club is one of 33 across district seven, and they are "fortunate enough we are surviving," Pam added, after some clubs within the district were disbanded earlier this year.

Later in the year, the club has much to look forward to as on October 30 they will be celebrating their diamond anniversary.

If you would like to find out more information or become involved in the Grantham Inner Wheel Club, you can find out here.

The Inner Wheel Club was first established in 1924.