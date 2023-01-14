The Inner Wheel Club of Grantham met at its president's home to celebrate the club's 60th anniversary.

The club welcomed president-elect of the Rotary Club of Grantham, David Burr, at its January meeting where he presented them with a jewel to mark the 60th anniversary of the Inner Wheel Club of Grantham.

The president of the Rotary Sunrise Club of Grantham, Irvin Metcalf, was also invited to the meeting where he presented the club with a donation to the President's Charity Fund in recognition of help given by some members at an recent Christmas event.

(Left to right): Co-President Ruth Barker- Lynsey, President-Elect David Burr Rotary Club of Grantham and Co-President Pam Metcalfe

Caryll Braunton, club correspondent for the Inner Wheel Club, said: "After a delicious lunch of homemade soup and sandwiches, the members enjoyed filling over 30 backpacks for the Buddy Bag Foundation.

"Each age related backpack contains items to be given to a child in emergency care."

Items in the backpacks include pyjamas, toiletries, underclothes, a reading book and a cuddly toy.

This is the charity the Inner Wheel Club is supporting this year.

The jewel donated by David Burr will be attached to the president's chain of office.