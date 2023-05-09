A Inner Wheel Club has donated bikes to two Ukrainian refugees.

Veronica Phillips, treasurer of the Inner Wheel Club of Grantham, and Linda Burr, community officer, presented two bikes to Igos and Misha, both from West Ukraine.

Veronica said: “This will make getting to work and school so much better.

Left to right: Linda Burr, Igos, Misha, and Veronica Phillips.

“Grantham is their new home after leaving Ukraine.”

The pair expressed their “heartfelt thanks” to the club and said they were “overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity” of the people of Grantham since they first arrived in the town.

The club also recently presented a cheque of £500 to help support those in Ukraine.