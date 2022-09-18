More news, no ads

The Inner Wheel Club in Grantham was given an informative talk at its latest meeting this month.

The club held an informative talk with Debbie Wylie from Buddy Bags.

The Buddy Bag Foundation puts together holdalls of essential and comforting items for children.

Members of the Grantham Inner Wheel Club (left to right): Sheila Redman, Ruth Barker-Lynsey, Debbie Wylie and Pam Metcalf. (59387326)

This is the charity the Inner Wheel Club is supporting this year, chosen by co-presidents Ruth Barker-Lynsey and Pam Metcalf.

The club will continue to raise money and collect items for the holdalls.