Grantham Inner Wheel Club supports Buddy Bag Foundation
Published: 06:00, 18 September 2022
The Inner Wheel Club in Grantham was given an informative talk at its latest meeting this month.
The club held an informative talk with Debbie Wylie from Buddy Bags.
The Buddy Bag Foundation puts together holdalls of essential and comforting items for children.
This is the charity the Inner Wheel Club is supporting this year, chosen by co-presidents Ruth Barker-Lynsey and Pam Metcalf.
The club will continue to raise money and collect items for the holdalls.