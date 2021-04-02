A Grantham-based manufacturer has been commended for its innovation and resilience, especially over the last 12 months.

Red Rhino Crushers Ltd, based on Alma Park Industrial Estate, was winner of the Manufacturing and Engineering category at this year’s Grantham Journal Business Awards.

The award was judged by Mark Goldby, chairman of the Nottinghamshire Manufacturing Network, on behalf of category sponsor Viking Signs.

A Red Rhino staff member welding. (45678657)

Mark highlighted Red Rhino’s consistent growth in sales, innovative products and resilience during the pandemic as factors in the company coming out on top in the Manufacturing and Engineering category.

Simon Winfield, owner of Winfield Engineering, purchased the Red Rhino Business back in 2009, and has since evolved the company into one of the Britain’s leading manufacturers of mini crushers and screeners.

Having earned a reputation as a specialist in their field, they have a successful export market which has grown year on year and they currently export to over 50 different countries.

The Red Rhino assembly plant. (45678651)

These include the world’s most remote island, Tristan Da Cunha. Their smallest track mounted version has been sold for mountain path restoration in New Zealand and a high-altitude airstrip restoration in Papua New Guinea.

Red Rhino has sold to many charity organisations. Several machines were purchased for the Haiti earthquake clearance back in 2010 and, more recently, during 2019 by the United Nations for use in Iraq and the World Food Programme in Bangladesh.

There are a variety of models in their range to meet individual requirements for many types of businesses, whether you are looking to reduce your landfill costs or crush on site for a reusable product.

Red Rhino UK and overseas sales manager, Lesley Perrin, discussed what the award meant to the company after a year of adapting to Covid-19 restrictions.

Lesley Perrin, UK &Overseas Sales Manager. (45678632)

How did it feel to win the award after a tough year?

Red Rhino was honoured to have won this local award for 2020 . It has been a difficult year to say the least for many and we feel very fortunate that manufacturing has been allowed to continue.

It was a very successful year for us and sales continued to grow both here in the UK and overseas. During 2020, we managed to extend our Overseas Dealer Network and also designed and produced a couple of new models to add to the range.

This is down to strong team values and work ethics at Red Rhino.

Gallery1

Why do you think the business stood out to the judges?

Red Rhino offers a unique specialised portfolio of mini crushers and screeners. A British manufacturer that exports all over the world and the business is growing year on year.

How have you adapted since Covid?

We continued to open through the pandemic whilst following strict government guidelines. Maintaining social distancing throughout the factory, masks and sanitisers being used and certain members of staff working remotely. We have also carried out socially distanced demos.

What are your plans for the coming year?

Our plans are to continue to grow and expand the business in the UK and overseas. We are hoping to introduce another model to our range.