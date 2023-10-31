An inquest has been opened into the death of a father of six in Grantham following a murder investigation.

Tony McDermott, 38, died in the early hours of Saturday (October 14) in Eton Street.

An inquest was opened yesterday (Monday) into Mr McDermott’s death and has been provisionally adjourned until April 14, 2024.

Tony McDermott.

Martin Clarke, Tony’s best friend, set up a GoFundMe page after he died and this has since raised £5,640 for Tony’s family.

Nicholas Ward, 37, was charged with Mr McDermott’s murder. A provisional trial date has been set at Lincoln Crown Court for April 15, 2024.