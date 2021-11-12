An inquest has been opened into the death of Mark Bland, who died aged 49.

News of Mark's death sparked an outpouring of tributes, much of it from the local football community as he coached Grantham Town Under 23s with his son Louis Bland.

Mark was described as a “fantastic person and family man”.

Tributes have been paid to Mark Bland who died aged 49. (52704201)

Mark passed away in his home in Grantham on October 23, with an inquest into his death opened at Lincolnshire Coroners Court on November 8.

The inquest has been adjourned until April 22 next year.