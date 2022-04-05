An inquest has opened into the death of a 47-year-old mother of three who was found dead at her home in Colston Bassett.

Clair Ablewhite was identified by her father at the property following her death on February 25.

Yesterday's hearing at Nottingham's Council House was adjourned to carry our more inquiries. The next date has yet to be fixed.

Clair was found stabbed at her home in Hall Lane.

Gordon Clow, assistant coroner for Nottingham City and Nottinghamshire, said the circumstances of Clair's death "suggest that consideration has to be given whether her death was of natural causes. I do not have a precise cause of her death."

John Jessop, 26, of Sherwood Avenue, Newark, is charged with Clair's murder. Jessop will next appear at Nottingham Crown Court on June 10.