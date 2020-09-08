The father of a black teenager says British Transport Police (BTP) have 120 days to respond to his official complaint after his son was searched three times at Grantham railway station within 90 minutes.

As previously reported in the Journal, Adrian Roberts made the complaint after 19-year-old Tristan was stopped by officers at the station and searched on July 15 . He was then led to the toilets where he was strip searched and finally searched again outside before he was released.

Mr Roberts said he was “outraged” by the treatment of his son, who was travelling from Wolverhampton to visit a friend in Grantham.

Mr Roberts said: “I understand they have identified all the officers involved and were in the process of securing a statement on the incident from each of them.”

BTP said officers were conducting a routine operation at the time. Its professional standards department is investigating whether any potential misconduct took place.

