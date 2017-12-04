Inquiry takes place into plan for 480 homes at Manthorpe in Grantham

Have your say

An inquiry into plans for more than 400 homes off Manthorpe Road on the edge of Grantham took place over four days last week.

Applicant Allison Homes, part of the Larkfleet Group, appealed against refusal of its plan to build 450 homes on land between the Manthorpe estate, Manthorpe Road and Belton Lane. Plans include a primary school, a neighbourhood centre and public open space.

The inquiry was held in the Jubilee Life Centre.

Local representative Coun Ray Wootten attended the inquiry and spoke earlier last week.

Coun Wootten said: “I was pleased to be able to speak on behalf of those residents who were unable to attend the inquiry and put their point of view to the appeal inspector.”

About 25 residents attended the inquiry on its first day and a number spoke at the meeting.

More than 900 objections were received by the district council before the inquiry.

In March members of the district council’s Development Control Committee refused the Allison Homes plan on heritage grounds. Many objectors were concerned with increases in traffic on nearby roads.

It is likely to be another before a decision is given.