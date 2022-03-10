An awards night celebrated the bravery of seven inspirational youngsters.

The annual Children of Courage Awards, organised by the Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven, returned in style for the 11th time after last year's event was held online.

Held at Walton Academy yesterday evening (Wednesday), Paralympian Sam Ruddock was guest speaker for the fifth occasion with an inspirational talk to close the event.

The award winners joined by Councillor Breda-Rae Griffin, Sue Kinder, Mayor Dean Ward and David Morris. (55370528)

Sue Kinder, president of the Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven, said: "I am delighted to have been asked to present the 2022 Children of Courage Awards to these nominees who despite their individual difficulties have shown the personal determination to excel in the face of adversity.

"This is the first time we have been able to return to a face to face presentation since the beginning of the pandemic.

"Each story that we hear today is one of unique challenges being met with courage, character and selfless commitment. These are stories of children meeting and facing down challenges that most adults would find hard to bear.

"These are truly inspirational youngsters and deserve to be recognised for their achievements in this award ceremony.

Following a buffet and a formal welcome from Sue, the well-earned awards were given to each nominee in turn.

Archie Marriott, aged 11, was nominated by the staff at Sandon School "extreme bravery" and for living life to the full after recently having surgery and suffering from ill health.

Despite having mobility and health challenges, Archie is described as "a young man who is always smiling. He loves music and dancing and makes those around him smile too".

Next up was KGGS pupil, Kate Harris, aged 18, who was born eleven weeks early as a result of twin to twin transfusion syndrome, and was later diagnosed with brittle bone disease, causing her early childhood to be punctuated by hospital stays and fractures.

She was nominated for her high levels of resilience, despite having to overcome physical and mental barriers, and was commended for her wheelchair tennis performances alongside her twin, Martha, with the pair winning silver in the doubles at the National School Games.

Martha Harris, Kate's twin, had a similarly disrupted childhood, also suffering from brittle bone disease. Unfortunately, Martha could not be there with her sister on the night as she was in hospital, so Kate accepted the award on her behalf.

Martha has never allowed her disability to stand in her way, and has achieved a great deal in her time at KGGS. Like Kate, Martha plays wheelchair tennis and is currently on the LTA Wheelchair Elite Pathway, winning the Ladies National Finals in singles and doubles in 2021 and competing internationally.

Priory Ruskin pupil, Harry Thomas, aged 16, received his award for immense bravery in the face of adversity, impressing his teachers to transition into post-16 studies while fighting illness. Harry said that he was "grateful" to be nominated, and said the news that he would be receiving the award came as a shock to him.

Harry is described as "absolutely resolute in his estimation that he can and will achieve his dreams, despite the obstacles he has been faced with and overcomes on a daily basis."

Katarzyna Gromala, aged 12, came to England from Poland when she was just eight years old and could not speak any English, finding it difficult to communicate with her peers, but with the help of a devoted primary school English teacher, she now uses it fluently at Walton Academy.

In early 2020, Kat’s mum suffered a stroke, spending several months in hospital. Kat is now a young carer and has grabbed the responsibility with both hands and "brings positivity to everything she does". Kat added: "I’m happy that my mum is really proud of me. It’s just a great prize."

Jake Pettinger, a 14-year-old who attends West Grantham Secondary Academy, had his first operation to remove tumours from his spine in November 2020, returning to school within a month.

In December 2020, he was diagnosed with Grade 1 Myxopapillary Ependymoma and went through another operation in January 2021, which was followed by six weeks of Proton Beam Therapy at Manchester Children’s Hospital which meant he was away from most of his family.

In spite of this, Jake remained positive and took each day in his stride and he was commended for his courage and resilience. He said that he was excited but nervous to be receiving the award.

Summing up the evening, Sam Ruddock said: “With everything that’s going on in the world, what a wonderful dose of medicine and a reminder of the human spirit."

Sam noted the importance of the nominees' families and friends and the support they provide, and praised the compassion of all seven nominees, despite everything they had faced.

