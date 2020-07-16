Home   News   Article

'Inspirational' headteacher resigns after making huge impact at Grantham school

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 10:34, 16 July 2020
 | Updated: 10:37, 16 July 2020

A popular Grantham school head teacher is poised to leave the school after five years in the role.

Staff and students at Walton Academy – part of Diverse Academies Trust – will bid a fond farewell

to Principal Will Teece tomorrowas he leaves the academy to take up a new headship within another secondary school.

Read more
EducationGrantham

More by this author

Tracey Davies

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE