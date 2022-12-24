After being a former pupil himself, an executive headteacher is now instrumental in the "exciting" transition of the schools he once attended.

Gareth Smith, who became executive headteacher of the National Junior School and Harrowby Infant School in September 2022, attended both schools during the 1980s.

His "inspirational journey" from student to headteacher has now led him to overseeing the transition of Harrowby Infant school and National Junior school - soon to be renamed St Wulfram's National - transformed into primary schools.

Gareth Smith when he attended the National Junior School. (61469561)

Mr Smith said: "I share a long history with these amazing schools and the local community and it is really exciting to be part of a change that will help transform the lives of current and prospective pupils and their families."

Although he wasn't born in Grantham, Gareth has lived in the town since he was two years old after his parents moved here from Watford.

He attended Harrowby Infant in 1983, moving onto the National school and he then attended The King's School in Lincoln.

Gareth Smith, executive headteacher. (59654497)

His initial career plans were to follow in his father's footsteps and join the army.

However, after he completed two weeks of work experience at a primary school, he discovered his passion for teaching.

He added: "It all began during that fortnight and working alongside an inspirational teacher named Mrs Dixon. I’ll never forget her."

Gareth went onto study a three year course in primary education at Lincoln's Bishop Grosseteste University and got his first job as a qualified teacher at Skegness Infant School.

The headteacher at the time recognised his "excellent classroom practice" and suggested he studied to become an Advanced Skills Teacher (AST), and he did just this.

Mr Smith said: "As an AST I was able to support other schools and staff which gave me valuable insight and experience."

Opportunities kept heading Gareth's way as he decided to take up the offer to study a course on how to teach ICT at Hull University.

After completing this training, he became head of Key Stage 3 ICT at a Skegness college.

In 2006, he took the next big step in his teaching career as he became deputy headteacher of Magdalen Church of England/Methodist Primary School in Wainfleet.

He was then promoted to headteacher in 2012, and two years later the school became part of the Lincoln Anglican Academy Trust, which now oversees the National Junior and Harrowby Infant.

Through his work with the LAAT, Gareth added: "It has been a privilege to see the trust’s journey and the support they can provide for staff and pupils as well as their dedication to building a mutually supportive family of schools."

Since October this year, Gareth's role has been focused on overseeing a smooth transition for the schools, and it will continue to be this until it is completed next year.