An Ingoldsby Academy teaching assistant has won two awards for her “inspirational” work.

Selected from thousands of nominations, Michelle Bland was honoured with a Pearson Silver Award in The Award for Teaching Assistant of the Year for their outstanding commitment to changing the lives of the children they work with every day.

As well as this, Michelle won the David Ross Education Trust Inspiration Award for Teaching Assistant of the year.

Michelle teaches PE, while working with the school’s most vulnerable pupils, many of whom have significant educational or behavioural needs to make sure they are fully able to benefit from their time at school.

A virtual party was held to celebrate Michelle’s achievements. She is now in the running for one of just 14 Gold Awards later in the year, in a programme which will be broadcast on the BBC.

The programme will be a great opportunity to celebrate the exceptional school staff who have worked wonders during an incredibly challenging time for educators across the country.

Michelle said: “I am so honoured and excited to achieve such a prestigious award. I love working at Ingoldsby Academy and being part of such a fabulous team.

“I have been blessed to work with so many amazing children over the years and to get recognition for doing a job I love is wonderful.”

Melanie Capes, Principal at Ingoldsby Academy, said: “I would like to congratulate Michelle on her two amazing awards!

“Winning the David Ross Education Trust Teaching Assistant and then the Pearson Inspirational Teaching Assistant of the year. She is an inspiration.

“Michelle brings bags of enthusiasm and energy to the role. We are proud to have her as part of our team.”

