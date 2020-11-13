A Grantham-based independent sports charity were winners at Active Lincolnshire's award ceremony last night (Thursday).

Inspire+ came away as winners in the Social Media Influencer category at Lincolnshire Sport & Physical Activity Awards.

Eleven groups and individuals were recognised for their efforts at the 16th edition of the awards.

From left: Sam Ruddock, Sophie Allen and Chris Graves (43123819)

Owing to the coronavirus pandemic and the latest restrictions, this year’s ceremony took place virtually via the charity’s YouTube channel and was hosted by former Olympian and Commonwealth Games Champion Craig Heap.

This year’s awards were a chance for the local community to recognise and celebrate the efforts of groups and individuals who have helped to keep Lincolnshire active, healthy and motivated despite the challenges many have faced this year.

Within 11 categories, 33 finalists were put forward to receive an award for their efforts and contributions to the community.

Inspire+ took home the Social Media Influencer Award for its determination to make the 2020 Inspire+ Mini Olympics a reality for local primary school children.

Over 2,500 children in schools and at home took part in virtual videos of sporting activities from a range of Olympic and Paralympic sports.

Their YouTube channel reached 11,000 impressions throughout the day with a total of 56 hours of active watching time.

On Twitter, Inspire+ said: Absolutely delighted to have won tonight.

"Thanks to all that voted, we are very proud of our whole team and everyone we work with!

"Well done to all the other finalists too & a special shout out to Barrowby Primary School for being a finalist too!"

Chris Graves, Inspire + operations manager, said: "Awesome result, so proud of the whole team & what we do at Inspire+.

"Great to get recognition for the small part we played in supporting children during lockdown! Well done to all the finalists tonight and Active Lincolnshire!

Steve Bull, head of education at Inspire+, said: "Amazing achievement for an organisation I am so proud to be a part of!"