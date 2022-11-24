A village organisation is appealing for creative people to craft angel symbols for a Christmas display.

The Friendly Bench Bottesford is looking to put together a display of handcrafted angels ahead of the festive period, and is asking for help from crafters and knitters in the area.

Lyndsey Young, who founded The Friendly Bench four years ago to give villagers a space to meet and chat, was inspired to take on the project by a similar undertaking in Ipswich last December.

Angels created in 2021 at the Ipswich Friendly Bench. (60862530)

She explained that the whole city was "angel-bombed", with images of angels and messengers of good news.

The Friendly Bench's counterpart in Ipswich took part last year, and Lyndsey explained that she "loved the idea so much" that she wanted to replicate it this year in Bottesford.

Lyndsey is asking for anyone to create an angel to add to the display, which can be created from wood, rocks, recycled materials or fabrics. Alternatively, they can be knitted or crocheted.

"It is completely up to you and your imagination," said Lyndsey.

"Our only asks are that they are weatherproof, they can be placed in the flower bed or hung and they are no taller than 25cm.

"Angels are a symbol of love, celebration and hope and to bring some glimpses of festive joy to The Friendly Bench Bottesford, we want to decorate it with as many handcrafted Angels as we can and we would love you to help us do this."

The angels need to be donated by Friday December 9 at the latest, ready for the display to begin on Saturday.

Warwick Flats in Granby Drive has agreed to collect the angels on behalf of the Friendly Bench, so you can either pop them through their door or post them to: The Friendly Bench Angels, Warwick Flats, Granby Drive, Bottesford, NG13 0BU.

Lyndset added: "Let’s fill our The Friendly Bench with as many of these beautiful messengers of hope."