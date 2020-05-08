A Grantham man who was a prisoner of war for most of the 1939-45 conflict is one of 48 former PoWs featured in an interactive website which tells the story of a terrible forced march they were made to do at the end of the war.

Ernest Ronald Bowley, known as Ron, is one of 48 prisoners of war featured in the new interactive map commemorating the 75th anniversary of the 1945 Lamsdorf Long March, an often overlooked part of World War Two history.

Using personal accounts and diary entries, the online map at www.lamsdorflongmarch.com traces each man’s treacherous journey from Poland to Germany in sub-zero temperatures. As the Russians advanced, 21,867 men from the Allied forces were marched from Stalag VIIIB (344) and its associated work camps where they had already spent up to five years in wretched, cramped conditions enduring hard physical labour on a poor diet and limited medical facilities.