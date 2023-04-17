A performance of a story by a beloved children's author and illustrator was "thoroughly enjoyed" by all.

Folksy Theatre came to St Wulfram's Church in Grantham last Wednesday to perform Quentin Blake’s Mr Magnolia.

The show featured live music, puppetry and audience interaction.

The performance of Mister Magnolia in Grantham. (63586775)

Mel Brown, operations and development manager at St Wulfram's, said: "All the children and adults who came along thoroughly enjoyed the show, which was filled, with music and audience interaction."

The performance of Mister Magnolia in Grantham. (63586769)

The performance of Mister Magnolia in Grantham. (63586772)

Folksy Theatre will be back at Grantham House on August 31 for their summer show which will be based on the Ugly Duckling.

To find out more, visit: www.folksytheatre.co.uk