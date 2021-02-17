A care home in Grantham has brought a touch of magic to the residents by investing in an interactive games table.

Maple Leaf Lodge care home, on Beacon Lane, recently installed the Tovertafel ‘magic table’ as a way to improve residents’ quality of life.

Created in the Netherlands, the Tovertafel uses interactive games to connect people in the mid-to-late stages of dementia with each other, their family members and friends, all the while stimulating movement.

Maple Leaf Lodge resident Brian Swatton with the 'magic table'. (44453466)

Using interactive light projections, the Tovertafel, which can be played independently or as a group, invites participants to pop bubbles, sweep leaves or interact playfully with fish. Another game generates a series of well-known sayings and phrases, which often sparks discussion and brings back memories.

Games are rich in colour, movement and detail, and allow people of all ages to play in a safe and comfortable environment.

Monica Rowlands, general manager of Maple Leaf Lodge, said: “We’re excited to bring a touch of magic to the residents at our home. It will make a big difference for residents who might not be able to join in conversations, or are prone to becoming agitated by helping to connect residents with the home and with each other, and it’s fun for the young and the young at heart.”

Dr Pete Calveley, CEO of Barchester Healthcare, which runs the home, said: “Designed to create moments of happiness for the residents, it is heart-warming to provide positive and invaluable experiences, with residents more motivated to interact with staff, family and carers alike.”